CAES and SkyWater to Expand US Strategic Radiation Hardened Semiconductor Platform

CAES, a pioneer in advanced electronics design and manufacturing of secure and trusted solutions for aerospace and defense, announced today an agreement with SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) to advance the design and manufacturing of SkyWater’s strategic radiation hardened integrated circuits and systems-in-package. The evolution of this strategic RadHard microelectronic design and manufacturing ecosystem will strengthen SkyWater’s DOD-accredited Trusted, on-shore semiconductor supply chain.

CAES leverages its expertise in the design, testing, qualification and manufacturing of RadHard high reliability ICs and SiPs to enable ecosystem partners to collaborate on furthering U.S national security missions.

Thomas Sonderman, president and CEO of SkyWater said, “CAES’ 90 nm process qualification expertise for the U.S. government is unique in the industry and will be a key milestone for the modernization of U.S. strategic systems while increasing performance and lowering risk. By partnering with CAES, we expect to accelerate our on-shore, Trusted ecosystem for strategic defense missions that require extremely specialized, radiation-immune microelectronic process technologies.”

“CAES is excited to partner with SkyWater and provide our expertise in trusted radiation hardened design and qualification to help strengthen the strategic, Trusted supply chain with products designed and manufactured here in America,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES. “We look forward to playing our part in close collaboration with SkyWater to meet the most demanding national security missions.”

Qualification and productization of SkyWater’s 90 nm RadHard process technology (RH90) and the development of intellectual property design libraries enable CAES and ecosystem design and manufacturing partners to produce processors, security engines, memory, interface devices application-specific integrated circuits and other mission critical strategic products.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure-play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

SKYT-CORP

