GTY Reports Significant Growth and Customer Wins in 2021 YTD

“We have seen a huge shift in the public sector as businesses and governments begin to recover from the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY Technology. “While the focus in 2020 was on rapidly making services and support accessible during the worst of the health crisis, we are now seeing a renewed focus on planned strategic digital transformation that will enable a more efficient and streamlined constituent experience. The cloud-based technology provided by GTY Technology’s business units is helping our customers quickly meet their immediate needs, while empowering them to be more agile and effective in the future.”

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its business units have continued to add customers at a strong pace, bringing in more than 100 new customers in the first five months of 2021.

Each of GTY’s business units has reported strong interest from government and public sector organizations in the first five months of 2021. This considerable demand is indicative of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on public sector operations and the need for effective solutions that empower governments organizations to achieve better results for the communities they serve.

Bonfire, a leading provider of public procurement and sourcing software, has won 42 new clients in 2021 including 14 school districts and higher education institutions; 10 municipalities; 9 federal, state and provincial agencies; 3 utilities and transit authorities; 2 healthcare agencies; and 4 commercial. Bonfire now serves just under 500 public sector clients across North America, including the recent addition of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). Bonfire’s cloud-based eSourcing solution will replace patchwork systems and processes the university put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The advanced offering will better support Virginia Tech’s procurement team with the collection of electronic bid submissions and allow them to operate more securely and efficiently in the future.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has brought on new major client engagements and expanded existing ones. New York City is working with CityBase to expand in-person payments citywide. The City of Lynchburg, VA, selected CityBase to provide new 24/7-accessible, self-service payment kiosks. The City of Lawrence, IN, is now working with CityBase for online one-time and recurring utility payments and in-person kiosk payments. CityBase is also working with utility companies to continue improving payment processes, including a prominent energy provider in Michigan who has signed on for 43 new payment kiosks, and KC Water in Kansas City, MO, who is working with CityBase to launch self-service payment kiosks for utility payment processing.