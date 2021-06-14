 
PyroGenesis’ CEO to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23rd, 2021

MONTREAL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 AM Pacific Time)

If you would like to book one -on-one investor meetings with Mr. Pascali, and/or to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you register for the virtual event here: Sidoti Presentation Weblinks

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled on June 23rd and 24th and conducted via a private, secure, video conference through the conference event platform provided.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations/webcasts will be available for a period of 90 days after the event on the conference event platform.

Separately, the Company has granted Ms. Sara-Catherine Tolszczuk, Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of PyroGenesis, stock options to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company with an exercise price of $6.70 per common share, which are exercisable over a period of five (5) years. The options are granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and remain subject to regulatory and exchange approval.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

