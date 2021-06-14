 
Verizon CFO Matt Ellis to speak at Credit Suisse conference June 15

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Credit Suisse Communications Conference on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:40 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com
908.801.0500

Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com 
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens





