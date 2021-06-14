Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Administered Simultaneously

- Study demonstrated no early safety concerns

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced data from the first co-administration study of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate [Novavax, NVX-CoV2373] and an approved influenza vaccine [Seqirus, adjuvanted, trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (aTIV) or a cell-based, quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine (QIVc)]. The findings suggest simultaneous vaccination may be a viable immunization strategy. In addition, the protection afforded by the candidate vaccine was consistent with the main study at 87.5% and 89.8% respectively. A preprint of the manuscript, 'Safety, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of a COVID-19 Vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) Co-administered With Seasonal Influenza Vaccines,' is available at medRxiv.org and has been submitted for peer-review.

As part of Novavax' Phase 3 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the United Kingdom, 431 volunteers were also enrolled in a co-administration sub-study, led by researchers at St George's, University of London and St George's Hospital, London. All received an approved seasonal influenza vaccine with approximately half the participants co-vaccinated with NVX-CoV2373 while the remainder received placebo. The study demonstrated that vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving both vaccines compared to those vaccinated with NVX-CoV2373 alone.

"As the next influenza season approaches and people still need a primary COVID-19 vaccine series or a booster, separate healthcare visits to cover both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations will be burdensome," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. "As the first clinical study to evaluate safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine when co-administered with a seasonal influenza vaccine, these results demonstrate the promising opportunity for concomitant vaccination, which may improve the uptake of both vaccines."