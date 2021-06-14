 
Myomo Shareholders Elect Dr. Milton Morris as Director

14.06.2021, 22:05   

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that its shareholders, at its meeting on June 9, 2021, elected Milton Morris, PhD, as Director. Dr. Morris was elected to serve as a Class I director, with an initial term of three years until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Dr. Morris is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuspera Medical, a clinical stage privately held company. Dr. Morris joined Neuspera in July 2015. Since then, Neuspera has experienced steady growth and progress towards the commercialization of its ultraminiaturized neurostimulators. Prior to Neuspera, Dr. Morris held executive and research positions at Cyberonics (now LivaNova), Guidant Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation. He is named as an inventor on over 30 patents and an author on 20 peer reviewed publications, book chapters, abstracts and scientific presentations. Dr. Morris serves as a Trustee for Northwestern University and as a Fellow in the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). Dr. Morris received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a Masters and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern University.

Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO of Myomo, said, “We are pleased to welcome Milton to the Board, and are looking forward to his contributing to the continued commercialization of Myomo’s technology.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Wertpapier


