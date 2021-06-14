Myomo Shareholders Elect Dr. Milton Morris as Director

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that its shareholders, at its meeting on June 9, 2021, elected Milton Morris, PhD, as Director. Dr. Morris was elected to serve as a Class I director, with an initial term of three years until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Dr. Morris is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuspera Medical, a clinical stage privately held company. Dr. Morris joined Neuspera in July 2015. Since then, Neuspera has experienced steady growth and progress towards the commercialization of its ultraminiaturized neurostimulators. Prior to Neuspera, Dr. Morris held executive and research positions at Cyberonics (now LivaNova), Guidant Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation. He is named as an inventor on over 30 patents and an author on 20 peer reviewed publications, book chapters, abstracts and scientific presentations. Dr. Morris serves as a Trustee for Northwestern University and as a Fellow in the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). Dr. Morris received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, a Masters and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern University.