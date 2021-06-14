 
Leigh Burchell, Allscripts Vice President, Policy and Government Affairs, receives HIMSS21 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
HIMSS has announced Leigh Burchell, Allscripts Vice President, Policy and Government Affairs, as a recipient of the HIMSS21 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award.

The Most Influential Women in Health IT Awards recognize and celebrate influential female leaders who harness the power of information and technology to transform health and healthcare. The winners are unique among power lists and award programs, and they are inclusive of all women of influence, no matter where they may be in the health information and technology field.

Burchell directs the Policy and Government Affairs function for Allscripts, including legislative advocacy and regulatory interpretation and comment. She is also active in many industry associations, including the Electronic Health Record Association (EHRA) as a past Chair and current leader of the Public Policy Workgroup; the eHealth Initiative, where she sits on the Leadership Council and the Policy Steering Committee; and HIMSS, where she is an active participant in the Public Policy Committee. She has relationships across the industry and experience on topics ranging from information exchange to the digital intersections between health equity and social determinants of health, information blocking to how health IT can assist with the opioid crisis.

Burchell will be recognized during the 2021 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition, held August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center.

“I appreciate HIMSS’ recognition of my hard work, and it’s been a pleasure to partner with them on numerous initiatives over my two decades at Allscripts,” said Burchell. “I admittedly tend to go on a bit when talking about opportunities for patients and healthcare as a whole now that health IT solutions are largely ubiquitous, but it is something I genuinely get excited about. So many people in my life – and me as a breast cancer survivor – have benefitted because our clinicians had a fuller picture when we were being treated, thanks to an EHR.”

Burchell continued, “The fact that health data can now be used to assess whole populations for necessary interventions or, conversely, to consider an individual’s most personalized genetic information during their treatment, is remarkable. It’s gratifying that HIMSS believes I play some small part in helping the industry move forward through my efforts to educate policy makers and other stakeholders about the many benefits of digitized health data.”

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS) is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

