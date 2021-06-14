Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware at E3 2021

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its entry into two large and rapidly growing gaming accessory markets – game controllers and gaming simulation hardware. At E3 2021, the Company revealed two groundbreaking products developed under its best-selling Turtle Beach brand and provided details for the all-new Designed for Xbox Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight simulation control system. Turtle Beach’s entrance into the controller and gaming simulation hardware markets present two major opportunities for the Company to expand its reach by leveraging its strong brand and reputation for creating high-quality gaming hardware. These new products will provide gamers and simulation fans with first-to-market features and innovations designed to elevate their experiences. The Recon Controller is the first to pair Turtle Beach’s signature audio technology with game-winning controls. VelocityOne Flight is the complete flight control system, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots to deliver the most immersive, authentic, and modern PC and Xbox flying experience on the market.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is the all-in-one flight simulation controller for gamers on Xbox and Windows 10 PCs, and will be available summer 2021 for a MSRP of $349.95. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re putting the same expertise and energy that’s made us the best-selling gaming headset maker for the past decade-plus into creating controllers and simulation hardware that benefits gamers with a better experience as we continue expanding our business to deliver on our long-term growth objectives,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “These two new accessory segments add another $1 billion of global addressable market, with third-party gamepad controllers at roughly $600 million, and PC/console flight simulation hardware adding roughly $400 million in global market. Both of these markets are growing rapidly, and our entrance with these first products will be the start of an expanding portfolio into other adjacent PC simulation hardware categories.”