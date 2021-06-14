CrossFirst Bank Enters Fast-Growing Phoenix Market

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, announced today that it has plans to enter the Phoenix, Arizona market and has named Kevin Halloran as Phoenix Market President.

“As we looked to expand outside our traditional CrossFirst footprint, we believe Phoenix is a great opportunity given the region’s favorable demographics, strong population, and business growth,” said President & CEO of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Mike Maddox. “As an entrepreneurial bank, we are excited about the opportunity to work with businesses and professionals in Phoenix and Maricopa County and to support the region’s rapid growth. We are fortunate to have identified a local leader in Kevin Halloran, who brings decades of banking and financial services experience as well as deep Arizona connections to the role.”

In his role as Market President, Halloran will be responsible for opening CrossFirst’s bank location in Phoenix, recruiting an experienced team of Bankers, delivering extraordinary banking services to businesses, professionals and their families and supporting the needs of the Phoenix community.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at CrossFirst Bank and particularly excited to leverage my experience in the Phoenix market as we plant the CrossFirst flag and grow the bank’s presence in the region,” said Kevin Halloran. “Having had the opportunity to work with a number of organizations throughout my career, I understand the importance of culture and extraordinary client service as true differentiators in the industry and am pleased to join a bank that brings both of these to the table.”

Halloran has spent more than 35 years in banking in a variety of executive and leadership roles, with a particular focus on commercial credit and business development. He has a strong background in risk management, sales and talent development. Before joining CrossFirst, Halloran served as Arizona Market President for CIT, where he was responsible for the Arizona commercial bank. Prior to CIT, Halloran served as state president of Mutual of Omaha Bank since 2012. In that role, he led the bank’s commercial, healthcare, charter school, homebuilding and commercial real estate teams for Arizona, effectively growing loans, deposits and fee income while ensuring high credit quality. Halloran also has worked for Citibank, First Interstate Bank and Comerica.