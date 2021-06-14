 
FedEx Corp. Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 15 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021   

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock, a $0.10 per share increase over the previous dividend payment. The dividend is payable July 12, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2021.

“Increasing our dividend reinforces our commitment to drive value for shareowners,” said Michael C. Lenz, executive vice president and chief financial officer of FedEx Corp. “Our balance sheet and cash flow allow us to strategically invest in long-term, profitable growth while also rewarding our shareowners by raising our dividend.”

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $79 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.’s and its subsidiaries’ press releases and FedEx Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

