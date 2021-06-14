Frontier Communications to Host Investor Day

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern time. The event will include an update on Frontier’s strategic review, including its fiber expansion plan, operational initiatives, and enhanced investor reporting package. Frontier will also report its second quarter financial results in conjunction with the Investor Day. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentation that will begin at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Presenters at the Investor Day will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.