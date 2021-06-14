 
Harris Williams Advises Heart of Hospice, LLC on its Pending Sale to LHC Group, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Heart of Hospice, LLC (Heart of Hospice), a portfolio company of EPI Group, LLC (EPI Group), on its pending sale to LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG; LHC Group). The transaction is being led by James Clark, Nick Owens and Michael Mahoney of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The Heart of Hospice team has built a tremendous organization with a deep commitment to serving its patients and providing the highest quality end-of-life care,” said James Clark, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with everyone at Heart of Hospice on this transaction, and we look forward to following the company’s growth and success as part of the broader LHC Group platform.”

“Hospice continues to be an attractive sector for investors and strategic buyers, with strong interest supported by underlying demographic tailwinds, expanding hospice utilization, a stable reimbursement environment and resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Nick Owens, a director at Harris Williams.

Heart of Hospice is a premier hospice platform in the Southeast providing hospice and palliative care services to end-of-life patients in 16 regions across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Heart of Hospice is a highly mission-driven organization and believes that all hospice-eligible patients and their loved ones deserve the best care at the end of life. The company was founded in 2014 via a partnership between EPI Group and CEO Carla Davis.

EPI Group is a family operating company based in Charleston, South Carolina. EPI Group and its wholly-owned subsidiary Evening Post Industries, Inc. began in 1896 as a single newspaper, and now the group owns and operates businesses in a variety of sectors throughout the country. EPI Group is an active acquiror, recently making investments in real estate, healthcare and media. EPI Group is dedicated to serving its customers, employees and communities with unconditional integrity, and promises to deliver the highest standards of service in every capacity it operates.

