 
checkAd

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 28,985,508 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.725 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.725 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire three (3) years from the issuance date. The registered direct offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $50 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Surgalign currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including preparation for approval, utilization and ongoing development of its digital surgical guidance system.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to Surgalign’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231719) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2019 and declared effective on June 14, 2019. Such securities were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com or by telephone: (212) 856-5711.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules DEERFIELD, Ill., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board