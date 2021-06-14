BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire RogersGray, Inc.

- Adds $38.8 Million 1 of Revenue, Representing BRP Group’s Largest Announced Partnership to date in 2021 and Fourth “Top 100” Partnership since the beginning of 4Q’20 -

- Strong Track Record of Growth; +19%2 Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2020 -

- Monomoy Homeowners MGA adds to the Product Suite of BRP Group’s MGA of the Future Platform -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnerships to $47 Million3 -

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS Partners”) and Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI”), each an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, have entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all assets of RogersGray Inc., Breakwater Brokerage, LLC (“Breakwater”) and Monomoy Insurance Group, LLC (“Monomoy”) (collectively, “RogersGray”), a South Dennis, Massachusetts-based provider of commercial lines, personal lines and employee benefits insurance services to large and mid-sized companies and individuals. With annual revenue of approximately $38.8 million1, RogersGray (#84 in Insurance Journal’s “Top 100” list of independent property/casualty agencies) represents BRP Group’s largest announced Partnership in 2021 and fourth “Top 100” Partnership since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020. RogersGray President and Chief Executive Officer, David Robinson, and RogersGray Chairman, Michael Robinson, will serve as Co-Regional Presidents of the New England Region within BRP Group’s middle-market operating group.

The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close July 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Over its history, RogersGray has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth. This Partnership, which brings with it approximately 220 colleagues, enhances and further expands BRP Group’s geographic reach in key markets and industries. RogersGray provides risk solutions to commercial clients across a broad range of industries, with particular strengths in Real Estate and Construction & Utilities, and brings to BRP Group an attractive coastal personal lines footprint.