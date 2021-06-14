Acura Pharmaceuticals Announces Conversion of Debt

PALATINE, Ill., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUR) today announced that Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC (“AD Pharma”) has converted the entire principle and accrued interest of its Secured Promissory Note (the “Note”) with the Company into shares of the Company’s common stock. Effective with this conversion, the Note is retired and the Company is working with AD Pharma to release their security interest in all the Company’s assets. Under the terms of the Note, AD Pharma elected to convert the $6.9 million outstanding principal and accrued interest at $0.16 per share yielding 42,984,375 newly issued common shares. The Company’s total common shares outstanding is now 65,089,043.



Bob Jones, Acura’s CEO commented “AD Pharma’s conversion of our sole outstanding secured loan into equity reduces future cash needs to repay the note at its 2023 maturity and provides us greater flexibility for financing options, if appropriate. AD Pharma and the Company’s minority shareholders are now aligned with respect to the future results of Acura.”