Acura Pharmaceuticals Announces Conversion of Debt
PALATINE, Ill., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUR) today announced that Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC (“AD Pharma”) has converted the entire principle and
accrued interest of its Secured Promissory Note (the “Note”) with the Company into shares of the Company’s common stock. Effective with this conversion, the Note is retired and the Company is
working with AD Pharma to release their security interest in all the Company’s assets. Under the terms of the Note, AD Pharma elected to convert the $6.9 million outstanding principal and accrued
interest at $0.16 per share yielding 42,984,375 newly issued common shares. The Company’s total common shares outstanding is now 65,089,043.
Bob Jones, Acura’s CEO commented “AD Pharma’s conversion of our sole outstanding secured loan into equity reduces future cash needs to repay the note at its 2023 maturity and provides us greater flexibility for financing options, if appropriate. AD Pharma and the Company’s minority shareholders are now aligned with respect to the future results of Acura.”
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals is an innovative drug delivery company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address safe use of medications. We have discovered and developed three proprietary platform technologies which can be used to develop multiple products: LIMITx Technology, AVERSION Technology and IMPEDE Technology.
LIMITx Technology, a development stage technology, is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested by neutralizing stomach acid with buffer ingredients but deliver efficacious amounts of drug when taken as a single tablet with a nominal buffer dose. In June 2020, we entered into License, Development and Commercialization Agreement, which was amended in October 2021, with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC, (“AD Pharma”) a Kentucky limited liability company and a special purpose company representing a consortium of investors that will finance Acura’s operations through July 2021 and reimburse us for development of LTX-03. AD Pharma has exclusive commercialization rights in the United States to LTX-03 as well as to LTX-02 (oxycodone/acetaminophen) and LTX-09 (alprazolam).
