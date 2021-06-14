Bright Minds Biosciences Appoints New Board Member and Expands Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE:DRUG) (OTCQB:BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatry disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced a new appointment to its Board of Directors and one addition to its leadership team:

Emer Lahey, PhD, MBA, will join Bright Minds’ Board of Directors.

Tom Lategan, PhD, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, will manage Bright Minds’ regulatory and medical affairs.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Emer Leahy to the Bright Minds Biosciences Board. Her deep experience and track record of success in business development for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will help guide our drug development plans. We are also excited about the addition of Dr. Tom Lategan, whose extensive background in regulatory affairs will be an important asset to our team. We look forward to their insights as we continue to advance our programs to bring improved and targeted therapeutics to the patients who can benefit,” stated Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Minds.

Emer Leahy, PhD, MBA, has over 30 years of experience in drug discovery, as well as clinical and business development for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Dr. Leahy brings a wealth of knowledge in technology assessment, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. Currently, Dr. Leahy serves as the CEO of PsychoGenics, Inc., a profitable preclinical CNS service company, and PGI Drug Discovery, LLC, a company engaged in psychiatric drug discovery. Previously, she served on the Emerging Companies Section Governing Board for the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (“BIO”), and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Intensity Therapeutics, the Business Review Board for the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, and the Scientific Advisory Board of the International Rett Syndrome Foundation. She received her PhD in Neuropharmacology from University College Dublin, Ireland, and her MBA from Columbia University.