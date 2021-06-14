 
checkAd

MamaMancini’s Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

Company Fortifies Balance Sheet with Record $1.4 Million in Cash Flow from Operations; Stable Pre-Tax Net Income of $0.9 million

Sales Lower 5% Due to One-Time COVID Impact in CY2020; Sales Up 45% Over 2 Year Period

Company Expects Strong Sales Growth Late Summer with Deliveries to Major Accounts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Financial Summary:

    Three Months Ended April 30,     Year-over-
Year %
Change 		 
    2021     2020        
Revenues   $ 10.3 million     $ 10.8 million       (4.8 )%
Gross Profit   $ 3.3 million     $ 3.5 million       (3.4 )%
Operating Expenses   $ 2.5 million     $ 2.5 million       0.3 %
Cash Flow from Operations   $ 1.4 million     $ 1.2 million       20.0 %
Net Income Before Income Tax Provision   $ 0.9 million     $ 0.9 million       (2.9 )%
Earnings per Share   $ 0.02     $ 0.03       (33.3 )%

First Quarter 2022 & Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • MamaMancini’s files initial listing application with NASDAQ, which upon uplisting is expected to promote brand credibility, liquidity, and capital markets visibility.
  • Began active acquisition program targeting complementary food product companies with sales in the $12 to $20 million per year range, generating positive EBITDA with a product that is symbiotic to the Company’s existing retail, club store and food service distribution network. The Company hopes to make an announcement of significant progress by the end of July.
  • Received new commitments from major retailers such as Walmart and Sam’s Club, expanding the Company’s reach by over 15,000 additional spots on tier-1 retailer shelves by the end of summer.
  • Appointed prominent small-cap investment manager Connor Haley, and tenured hospitality industry executive Michael Stengel to the Board of Directors – bringing valuable executive leadership experience and capital markets insights to the Board.
  • Attended investor conferences nationwide including the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference and the Planet MicroCap Showcase.

Management Commentary

“We saw strong core sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, achieving record cash flow from operations, further fortifying our increasingly robust balance sheet,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “While we saw a slight revenue decline due to large one-time panic ordering by grocery store customers during the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, our core momentum has trended positively as we are well positioned to grow further as new placements begin to take hold this summer.

“On the capital markets front, we are well positioned for a planned near-term uplist to Nasdaq – a senior exchange which we believe will increase our liquidity and elevate MamaMancini’s profile within the investment community. In the meantime, we continue to attend leading virtual investors conferences to improve awareness of MamaMancini’s status as a public company.

“As we push forward into the summer and beyond, I expect to make continued financial progress driven by our upcoming placements on thousands of tier-1 retailer shelves. This, when combined with our continued success in closely managing operating expenses and what I expect will be a near-term update on our acquisition efforts, has positioned MamaMancini’s for a bright future. I look forward to providing further updates on our growth initiatives to shareholders in the near future,” concluded Wolf.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $10.3 million, as compared to $10.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $7.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in revenue for the first quarter was a result of strong prior year sales due to one-time ‘panic buying’ by large grocery chains around the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while sales over a two-year period increased approximately 45%.

Gross profit totaled $3.3 million, or 32.4% of total revenues, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $3.5 million, or 31.9% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit in the first quarter is primarily due to lower sales this year.

Operating expenses totaled $2.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $2.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses totaled 24.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to 22.9% in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expense in the first quarter remained approximately flat as compared to the same year-ago quarter.

Pre-Tax Net Income was comparable to prior year at $0.9 million vs $0.9 million in prior year.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $0.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in net income was attributable to a $250,000 non-cash amortization of an income tax benefit.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2021 were $4.2 million, as compared to $3.2 million as of January 31, 2021. The increased cash balance benefitted from a record $1.4 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 14, 2021 to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, June 14, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time 
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264
Conference ID: 10157488
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZPxf ...

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 21, 2021. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10157488.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    April 30, 2021     January 31, 2021  
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 4,243,356     $ 3,190,560  
Accounts receivable, net     3,719,745       3,973,793  
Inventories     1,438,469       1,195,211  
Prepaid expenses     504,434       519,887  
Total current assets     9,906,004       8,879,451  
                 
Property and equipment, net     3,134,235       2,963,602  
                 
Intangibles     87,639       87,639  
                 
Operating lease right of use assets, net     1,633,577       1,352,483  
                 
Deferred tax asset, net     497,024       744,973  
                 
Deposits     20,177       20,177  
Total Assets   $ 15,278,656     $ 14,048,325  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
                 
Liabilities:                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,046,073     $ 3,707,111  
Operating lease liability     174,612       147,684  
Finance leases payable     185,177       190,554  
Total current liabilities     4,405,862       4,045,349  
                 
Operating lease liability – net     1,478,481       1,218,487  
Finance leases payable – net     433,462       474,743  
Total long-term liabilities     1,911,943       1,693,230  
                 
Total Liabilities     6,317,805       5,738,579  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021     -       -  
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 35,668,874 and 35,603,731 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021     358       357  
Additional paid in capital     20,555,373       20,535,793  
Accumulated deficit     (11,445,380 )     (12,076,904 )
Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively     (149,500 )     (149,500 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     8,960,851       8,309,746  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 15,278,656     $ 14,048,325  

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    April 30, 2021     April 30, 2020  
          (as revised)  
Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts   $ 10,313,400     $ 10,834,941  
                 
Costs of sales     6,969,047       7,373,319  
                 
Gross profit     3,344,353       3,461,622  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     23,436       29,481  
General and administrative     2,468,718       2,456,187  
Total operating expenses     2,492,154       2,485,668  
                 
Income from operations     852,199       975,954  
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Interest     (10,430 )     (64,402 )
Amortization of debt discount     -       (5,350 )
Other income     37,704       -  
Total other income (expenses)     27,274       (69,752 )
                 
Net income before income tax provision     879,473       906,202  
                 
Income tax provision     247,949       -  
                 
Net income   $ 631,524     $ 906,202  
                 
Net income per common share                
– basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.03  
– diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.03  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
– basic     35,622,060       31,991,241  
– diluted     36,191,451       33,946,276  

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended  
    April 30, 2021     April 30, 2020  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income   $ 631,524     $ 906,202  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation     183,761       159,793  
Amortization of debt discount     -       5,350  
Share-based compensation     501       27,105  
Amortization of right of use assets     43,621       33,796  
Change in deferred tax asset     247,949       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     254,048       (239,379 )
Inventories     (243,258 )     65,764  
Prepaid expenses     15,453       (9,766 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     338,962       278,175  
Operating lease liability     (37,793 )     (31,375 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities     1,434,768       1,195,665  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Cash paid for fixed assets     (354,394 )     (105,616 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (354,394 )     (105,616 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayments of term loan     -       (125,001 )
Proceeds from promissory note     -       330,505  
Borrowings of line of credit, net     -       150,000  
Repayment of finance lease obligations     (46,658 )     (25,208 )
Proceeds from exercise of options     19,080       -  
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities     (27,578 )     (330,296 )
                 
Net Increase in Cash     1,052,796       1,420,345  
                 
Cash - Beginning of Period     3,190,560       393,683  
                 
Cash - End of Period   $ 4,243,356     $ 1,814,028  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash Paid During the Period for:                
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Interest   $ 10,430     $ 67,265  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Finance lease asset additions   $ -     $ 223,598  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MamaMancini’s Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Company Fortifies Balance Sheet with Record $1.4 Million in Cash Flow from Operations; Stable Pre-Tax Net Income of $0.9 million Sales Lower 5% Due to One-Time COVID Impact in CY2020; Sales Up 45% Over 2 Year Period Company Expects Strong …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board