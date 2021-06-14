INmune Bio, Inc. Announces $15 Million Credit Facility to Purchase Xencor Option to Reduce Future Dilution

LA JOLLA, Calif, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the Company has entered into a new $15 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and an affiliate of SVB Financial Group. INmune intends to use the proceeds from the facility to partially fund the buyout of an option held by Xencor, Inc., resulting from INmune’s in-licensing of XPro1595 (now known by its generic name, pegipanermin) in October 2017. Total consideration to be paid to Xencor by INmune is $18.3 million, comprised of $15 million of cash and $3.3 million of INMB shares at a price of $17.14 resulting in the issuance of 192,533 shares.

Pursuant to the original 2017 in-licensing agreement, INmune granted Xencor an option to purchase an additional number of shares of common stock equal to 10% of INmune’s fully diluted company shares for a period of seven years. The retirement of the Xencor option eliminates an estimated 2.1 million shares of potential future common stock dilution upon exercise of the option.

Concurrent with this transaction, David Szymkowski, Ph.D., Vice President of Preclinical Operations at Xencor, stepped down from INmune’s Board of Directors.

“INmune Bio has made significant progress to date on the development of XPro1595, including the announcement of encouraging data in Alzheimer's disease earlier this year,” stated David Szymkowski, PhD, Vice President of Preclinical Operations at Xencor. “XPro1595 is a novel approach to addressing the neuroinflammation implicated in a number of serious neurological indications, where more effective treatment options are desperately needed. We look forward to INmune's continued progress as XPro1595 advances in multiple clinical studies.”

“We are grateful to the team at Xencor for reaching this agreement and allowing us to simplify our capital structure,” stated RJ Tesi, MD, Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. “We remain acutely focused on the timely initiation of Phase 2 trials of XPro1595 in Alzheimer’s and treatment resistant depression later this year.”

About XPro1595 (Pegipanermin)

XPro1595 is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that uses a dominant-negativeTNF technology that is very different from approved TNF inhibitors that block the effects of both soluble and trans-membrane TNF. Pegipanermin neutralizes soluble TNF, without affecting trans-membrane TNF or TNF receptors. XPro1595 could have substantial beneficial effects in patients with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases by decreasing neuroinflammation. For more information about the importance of targeting neuroinflammation in the brain to improve cognitive function and restore neuronal communication visit this section of the INmune Bio’s website.