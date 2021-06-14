Vroom, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) (“Vroom”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Vroom also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes.



The final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. When issued, the notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Vroom, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on July 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Vroom will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Vroom’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to a partial redemption limitation), for cash at Vroom’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Vroom’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Vroom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, expansion of its proprietary logistics operations, increased resources in its customer experience team, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Vroom may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, Vroom does not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.