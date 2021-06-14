 
checkAd

Vroom, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:05  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) (“Vroom”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Vroom also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes.

The final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. When issued, the notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Vroom, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on July 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Vroom will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Vroom’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to a partial redemption limitation), for cash at Vroom’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Vroom’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Vroom intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, expansion of its proprietary logistics operations, increased resources in its customer experience team, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Vroom may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, Vroom does not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vroom, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) (“Vroom”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board