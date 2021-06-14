C4 Therapeutics Launches Proposed Public Offering
WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that
selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that it has launched a proposed public offering of 4,250,000 shares of its common stock.
All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by C4T. In addition, C4T expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional shares of common stock. Together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, C4T intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the company’s research and clinical development activities. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.
