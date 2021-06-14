C4 Therapeutics Launches Proposed Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that it has launched a proposed public offering of 4,250,000 shares of its common stock.



All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by C4T. In addition, C4T expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 637,500 additional shares of common stock. Together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, C4T intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the company’s research and clinical development activities. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.