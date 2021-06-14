 
checkAd

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $965 MILLION OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

FRISCO, TX, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its private placement of new 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030 in the aggregate amount of $965 million, which was increased from the originally proposed $500 million offering (the "Notes"). The notes were sold at par. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The aggregate net proceeds from the sale of the Notes are expected to be approximately $949.5 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use such proceeds to redeem the Company’s 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), including the payment of all premiums, accrued interest and related fees and expenses incurred in connection therewith.

The Notes offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The senior unsecured notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and non-U.S. persons under Regulation S.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption for the 2026 Notes.   This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act., and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings discuss important risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Comstock does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement. 

CONTACT: Ron Mills
Comstock Resources
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $965 MILLION OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030 FRISCO, TX, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its private placement of new 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030 in the aggregate amount of $965 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board