IDW Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported net income per share of $0.25 on revenue of $10.1 million for the three months ended April 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 (2Q21) Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased to $10.1 from $9.3 million in 2Q20.

COVID-19 Update: At IDW Publishing, direct market sales continued to recover. IDW Entertainment continued to be impacted by industry-wide production / greenlight delays.

Consolidated income from operations decreased to $0.4 million compared to $1.3 million in 2Q20.

Net income per share increased to $0.25 from a loss per share of $(0.04) in 2Q20 boosted by a gain on the sale of CTM Media of $0.21 per share.

IDW Publishing, long a leader in industry critical acclaim, was nominated for eleven (including one shared nomination) 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. The prestigious awards honor exemplary work in comics publishing.

. Comments from Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer

"IDW continued to progress financially and operationally during the second quarter highlighted by a return to profitability even as we ramped up our investment in exciting long-term growth opportunities.

"IDW Publishing achieved solid year over year revenue growth reflecting sustained execution on its strategic priorities including continuing genre expansion, leveraging high yield opportunities in the ecommerce space, as well as the resurgence of direct market sales, leading with chart-topping comic releases and increased in-person foot traffic in local comic shops.

"At IDW Entertainment Locke & Key seasons 2 and 3, greenlit by Netflix, are making progress on their respective production paths as COVID pandemic restrictions ease. Netflix plans to premiere season 2 in October. We are also excited about other projects that we are working to bring to market.

"Finally, we are working toward registering our securities with the SEC in preparation for our planned uplist to a national exchange. Our uplist is on track for completion this summer."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(In millions, except income (loss) per share, unaudited) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Revenue $ 10.1 $ 8.4 $ 9.3 Direct cost of revenue $ 4.7 $ 9.2 $ 3.3 SG&A including non-cash compensation $ 4.9 $ 4.2 $ 4.6 Non-cash compensation included in SG&A $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Depreciation & amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Income (loss) from operations $ 0.4 $ (5.1) $ 1.3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.6 $ (5.1) $ 1.3 (Loss) from discontinued operations, net $ (0.2) $ (1.1) $ (1.6) Gain on sale of discontinued operations $ 2.1 - - Net income (loss) $ 2.5 $ (6.3) $ (0.4) Income (loss) per share - continuing operations $ 0.27* $ (0.51) $ 0.15 Loss per share - discontinued operations $ (0.02) $ (0.11) $ (0.19) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ (0.62) $ (0.04)

* Sale of discontinued operations included

Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Revenue IDW Publishing $ 6.0 $ 5.6 $ 4.7 IDW Entertainment $ 4.2 $ 2.8 $ 4.6

(Loss) income from operations* IDW Publishing $ (0.5) $ (0.4) $ (0.6) IDW Entertainment $ 1.2 $ (4.6) $ 2.2 CTM* $ (0.2) $ (1.1) $ (1.6) Corporate (unallocated overhead) $ (0.3) $ (0.2) $ (0.2)

*CTM's bottom-line results are reported as ‘Net (loss) income from discontinued operations' in all periods presented.

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: IIDW Publishing ("IDWP"): Direct market recovery drove publishing revenue growth, led by titles from high profile properties - both original and licensed - including Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe crossover, Sonic the Hedgehog, X-Men, and TMNT. Sales to major retailers contributed nearly half of IDWP revenue. Sales through other brick-and-mortar retailers contributed a smaller but growing share of IDWP sales. IDW Entertainment (IDWE): Revenue was generated by the finalization of credits for production of V-Wars and October Faction from the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) and the delivery of final episodes of Wynonna Earp, Season 4.

(Loss) Income from Operations: IDWP: The quarter's loss was primarily attributable to non-routine factors including a write-down of capitalized expenses related to tabletops games, a line of business from which IDWP has exited, and severance expense as well as increased personnel expense. IDWE: Income from operations decreased due to the amortization of production expenses for episodes of Wynonna Earp Season 4 episodes delivered during the quarter.

CTM Media: CTM Media's results were reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The CTM sale was consummated on February 15, 2021, which was reflected this quarter as a gain on the sale of discontinued operations.

CTM Media's results were reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The CTM sale was consummated on February 15, 2021, which was reflected this quarter as a gain on the sale of discontinued operations. Balance Sheet Highlights: At April 30, 2021, IDW's cash balance was $7.6 million. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $13.1 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the ‘IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 21, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13720075. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development and leverage established stories across multiple entertainment platforms including comics and graphic novels, television and merchandise.

Investor Contact

IDW Media Investor Relations

investor.relations@idwmh.com

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) April 30,

2021

(unaudited) October 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,607 $ 10,541 Trade accounts receivable, net 22,063 22,921 Inventory 3,667 3,754 Prepaid expenses 2,178 1,361 Current assets held for sale from discontinued operations - 11,171 Total current assets 35,515 49,748 Property and equipment, net 364 410 Right-of-use assets, net 539 771 Non-current assets Investments - 25 Intangible assets, net 30 52 Goodwill 199 199 Television costs, net 1,270 2,926 Other assets 325 527 Total assets $ 38,242 $ 54,658 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 1,163 $ 1,406 Accrued expenses 5,424 3,953 Deferred revenue 2,125 2,385 Bank loans payable - current portion 11,664 14,204 Government loans- current portion 1,320 793 Operating lease obligations - current portion 603 562 Other current liabilities 80 69 Current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations - 8,540 Total current liabilities 22,379 31,912 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations - long term portion 59 368 Government loans - long term portion 1,071 403 Related party loans payable - long term portion - 3,750 Total non-current liabilities 1,130 4,521 Total liabilities $ 23,509 $ 36,433 Stockholders' equity (see note 3): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 10,024 and 9,987 shares issued and 9,505 and 9,467 shares outstanding at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively 94 93 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 94,267 111,379 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (60) Accumulated deficit (78,437) (91,996) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (1,196) (1,196) Total stockholders' equity 14,733 18,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,242 $ 54,658

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30, Six Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 10,140 $ 9,268 $ 18,552 $ 19,605 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 4,726 3,295 13,959 14,912 Selling, general and administrative 4,910 4,583 9,149 9,019 Depreciation and amortization 60 61 120 128 Bad debt expense 11 - 11 - Total costs and expenses 9,707 7,939 23,239 24,059 Income (loss) from operations 433 1,329 (4,687) (4,454)

Interest income (expense), net 156 (10) 142 (20) Other expense, net (12) (35) (13) (61) Income (loss) before income taxes 577 1,284 (4,558) (4,535) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations 577 1,284 (4,558) (4,535)

Loss from discontinued operations, net (159) (1,638) (1,280) (2,692) Gain on sale of discontinued operations 2,123 - 2,123 - Net income (loss) $ 2,541 $ (354) $ (3,715) $ (7,227)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (note 2): Continuing operations $ 0.27 $ 0.15 $ (0.24) $ (0.56) Discontinued operations (0.02) (0.19) (0.13) (0.33) Net income (loss) $ 0.25 $ (0.04) $ (0.37) $ (0.89)

Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share: 9,972 8,845 9,962 8,143

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six months ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities:



Net loss $ (3,715) $ (7,227) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 307 527 Amortization of finance leases 108 165 Bad debt expense (97) 482 Stock based compensation 82 520 Stock options 77 333 Amortization of right-of-use asset 513 995 Gain on sale of discontinued operations (2,123) - Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - 35 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 847 8,591 Inventory 88 (820) Prepaid expenses and other assets (589) 115 Television costs 1,656 6,872 Right-of-use assets (269) (814) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,239 (2,702) Deferred revenue (260) 1,254 Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan (68) - Gain on disposal of ROU assets (97) - Deconsolidation of subsidiary - 339 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,301) 8,665 Investing activities: Disposition of subsidiary, net of cash received - (115) Disposal of discontinued operations (902) - Capital expenditures (72) (299) Net cash used in investing activities (974) (414) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 25 13,268 Repayments of finance lease obligations - (207) Proceeds of bank loans - 2,217 Proceeds from government loans 1,196 - Repayments of related party loans - (4,050) Repayments of bank loans (2,540) (13,732) Net cash used in financing activities (1,319) (2,504) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 39 (45) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,555) 5,702 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,162 10,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,607 $ 15,867

Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ - $ 18 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.

