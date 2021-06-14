Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has outlined an area of anomalous silver and gold in soil geochemistry at the Company's 100% owned Desperado …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) (" Infield " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has outlined an area of anomalous silver and gold in soil geochemistry at the Company's 100% owned Desperado project in Nevada. The Company intends to further advance the property through follow-up surface work in Q3-Q4 2021.

Anomalous silver area extends over 3.5 km in length by 500 to 800 m in width

2021 follow-up fieldwork will evaluate the silver-gold target area for potential trenching

The Desperado property is located in Nye County within the Ellendale mining district, 40 kilometres east of the town of Tonopah. It covers an area of 1,410 hectares (3,480 acres) surrounding the historical Ellendale mine property owned by a third party and is readily accessed by a series of local dirt roads connected to Highway 6 two kilometres north of the property (Figure 1).

Exploration and mining in the district during the early 1900s are evidenced by several abandoned adits, shafts and trenches. The district remains underexplored with no indication of modern exploration work having been conducted within the property area during at least the past 30 years. At the Desperado property, historical workings and mineralization are associated with large areas of clay alteration. Much of the area is overlain by "desert gravel" with few outcropping rocks, providing opportunities for discovery under cover through exploration techniques such as soil sampling and geophysical surveying.

Exploration Summary

In 2020, the Company identified large areas of hydrothermal clay alteration within the Desperado property through a specialized interpretation of satellite spectral data. During a field inspection, 60 clay altered rock samples were collected from the alteration areas and subsequently analysed using a Terraspec Spectrometer to evaluate the nature of alteration. The minerals identified in the study were consistent with low-sulfidation and high-sulfidation clay alteration in epithermal systems.

In April 2021, Infield carried out a systematic soil sampling program across an extensive zone of hydrothermal clay alteration. The survey included 710 samples on a grid mesh of 100 x 100 meters, covering an area of approximately 4 kilometres by 3 kilometers. The B soil horizon was sampled when present and the C soil horizon was sampled when it was not possible to sample the B horizon. A robust Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was implemented, including insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates that were taken from the same sampling pits. All samples were delivered to the ALS geochemistry laboratory in Elko, Nevada, for preparation. The samples were then analyzed at ALS laboratories in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for 53 elements (ALS code ME-MS41L). ALS preparation and analytical laboratories are independent and have ISO/IEC 17065 and 17025 accreditations from both ANSI and SCC.