Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 22:15   

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”) which supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the business assets of Trazcor, Inc. (“Trazcor”), a specialized metal fabrication company located in Goshen, IN. With over 30 years of experience, Trazcor utilizes innovative technology to supply custom aluminum sidewalls and panels to the recreation and transportation OEM markets.

In addition to providing aluminum sidewalls to the North American RV industry, Trazcor also supplies custom fabricated products to the Utility Trailer and Marine industries. Their 80,000 square foot facility in Goshen, IN has the capabilities to process aluminum coil in multiple forms and sizes to furnish brake, mesa and multi-blank panels in over 50 unique colors. Lippert is no stranger to the metal fabrication business, vertically integrating their own metal fabrication needs in 1998 with a facility in Goshen which now incorporates over 153,000 square feet of brake presses, coil fed, roll-form and precision CNC machines.

“The Trazcor product line fits nicely into Lippert’s core manufacturing competencies,” said Ryan Smith, President of Lippert’s OEM Segment. He continued, “Every year Lippert purchases approximately 500,000 tons of steel and 4,000 tons of aluminum, so there are immediate synergies that our two companies can realize. We are very close to the majority of Trazcor’s existing customers and will continue to deliver the level of service that they have come to expect from Lippert. We are excited to welcome the Trazcor team to the Lippert family and are looking forward to a bright future together.”

Andy Murray, Chief Sales Officer for Lippert, commented, “Trazcor has an incredible business model and remarkable products. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to grow a new product line for Lippert using a strong financial background and great industry relationships. When we look at strategic acquisitions, we look for organizations that fit our core manufacturing competencies, exceptional culture and a long runway to grow the business, and Trazcor fits this model perfectly.”

