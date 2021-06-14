Hilton Grand Vacations Prices Upsized Offering of Senior Notes

The total size of the Offering was upsized to $500 million, which represents a $75 million increase from the previously announced size of the Offering.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) (“HGV” or “the Company”) has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “notes”) to be issued by its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow, LLC and Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow, Inc. (the “Offering”).

The notes will mature on July 1, 2031. The Offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The private Offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow LLC and Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow Inc., which were created solely to issue the notes and for other financing transactions related to the Merger (as defined below), will deposit the gross proceeds of the Offering into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions are satisfied. Upon the closing of the Company’s proposed acquisition (the “Merger”) of Dakota Holdings Inc. (“Diamond”), Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow, LLC and Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Escrow, Inc. will merge with and into Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC and Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Inc., respectively, each a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the escrow proceeds will be released. Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC and Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower Inc. will thereupon assume the obligations under the notes. Upon the closing of the Merger, the notes will be guaranteed by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., Hilton Grand Vacations Parent LLC, also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain of Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC’s existing and future subsidiaries, including certain subsidiaries of Diamond.

On March 10, 2021, HGV announced it would acquire the timeshare operator Diamond in a stock-based transaction with an equity value of approximately $1.4 billion.

Upon the closing of the Merger and release of the net proceeds of the Offering from the escrow account (if applicable), HGV intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to finance the repayment of certain indebtedness in connection with the Merger, with the upsized portion of the Offering expected to be used towards repayment of additional outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings.