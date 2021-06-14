Key Energy Services Provides Financial and Operational Update

Despite the impacts of winter storm Uri, which reduced consolidated revenues in the first quarter by approximately $3 million, first quarter 2021 consolidated revenue grew 10.9% or $5.2 million to $52.4 million, as compared to $47.2 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. Rig Services segment revenue and rig hours for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $35.3 million and 89,600 respectively, up approximately 12% and 18% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 Fishing & Rental Services segment revenues were up roughly 22% to $6.4 million versus the fourth quarter of 2020, while Fluid Management Services segment revenues totaled $7.8 million in the 2021 first quarter, up roughly 4% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Truck hours for the first quarter of 2021 were essentially flat versus the fourth quarter of 2020 at 71,400. Coiled Tubing Services segment revenues were flat at $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, versus $2.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Liquidity

At June 11, 2021, Key’s liquidity was $13.7 million, consisting of $6.2 million of unrestricted cash and $7.5 million of borrowing capacity under the Company’s ABL Credit Facility. No advances are currently outstanding under the Company’s ABL Credit Facility. As of June 11, 2021, Key’s total borrowing base under the ABL Credit Facility was $44.6 million, with collateral consisting of $33.9 million of eligible accounts receivable and $16.1 million of cash posted as additional collateral to support outstanding letters of credit.

Key’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Dodson, stated, “In spite of the February winter storm that disrupted operations, and the ongoing impact of COVID 19, we are pleased with our first quarter activity and the positive momentum that has carried through into the second quarter. Pricing increased in nearly all of our markets in the second quarter of 2021, with pricing in many markets recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Offsetting much of the pricing gains are inflationary pressures, most significantly wages due to increased competition for employees and former and potential employees moving to other industries or choosing to not yet reenter the workforce. Given continued strength in commodity prices, we expect to see further increases in activity and in the pricing of our services in the second half of 2021 as our customers seek to maximize production from their existing base of producing oil wells.”