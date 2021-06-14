Lifetime Brands to Present at Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 15, 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



Lifetime Brands Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 4:35 PM ET. The Company’s presentation and a recording of the event can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer14/lcut/2797080