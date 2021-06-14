 
checkAd

Trean Insurance Group Promotes Julie Baron to President and Chief Operating Officer and Nicholas Vassallo to Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

WAYZATA, Minn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that it is promoting Chief Financial Officer Julie Baron to the new position of President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer Nicholas Vassallo to Chief Financial Officer, effective June 23, 2021.

“We are excited to promote both Julie and Nick, who have contributed greatly to our ongoing success and will be well-positioned as we move ahead to add incremental value in their new roles and responsibilities,” stated Andrew M. O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “Julie has proven her strong understanding of all aspects of the insurance industry and her leadership abilities over many years with Trean. As President and COO, she will be able to devote her time completely toward executing on our multiple growth opportunities and long-term strategic objectives.”

Ms. Baron has served as Trean’s CFO since 2015 and Treasurer and Secretary since 2020. Prior to becoming CFO, Ms. Baron served as the Controller for Benchmark, Trean’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Prior to joining Trean, Ms. Baron was Controller for a mortgage broker and title company in the Twin Cities. Ms. Baron holds a B.S. in Accounting from Arizona State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

“Since joining Trean, Nick has been instrumental in developing our finance and accounting teams, as well as ensuring the financial stability of our balance sheet and portfolio,” added Mr. O’Brien. “We are confident that Nick will seamlessly transition into the CFO role and continue to be a truly effective leader for our finance team.”

Mr. Vassallo has served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2020. Prior to joining Trean, Mr. Vassallo served in multiple roles for iMedia Brands, Inc., including Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President – Corporate Controller. Mr. Vassallo began his career with Arthur Anderson LLP, where he spent eight years in its audit practice group. Mr. Vassallo holds a B.S. in Accounting from St. John’s University and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@trean.com
(952) 974-2260

Source: Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trean Insurance Group Promotes Julie Baron to President and Chief Operating Officer and Nicholas Vassallo to Chief Financial Officer WAYZATA, Minn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that it is promoting Chief Financial Officer Julie Baron to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board