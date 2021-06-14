 
checkAd

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit increased by $30.2 million, or almost 13%, compared to the prior year period as a result of a $.06 increase in gross margin per gallon and 13.3 million higher gallon volumes.
    • Operating Income for the quarter increased by $25.4 million.
    • Tank Exchange selling locations now total 62,400, up over 4,000 from prior year, contributing to a 22% growth in volumes.
    • Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. successfully emerge from bankruptcy and completed the financial restructuring plan.
  • Company Highlights
    • The Ferrellgas Management Development Program, a diverse leadership, management and mentorship program, proudly placed 11 graduates in operations management positions across the country.
    • Ferrellgas launched Ferrell University, a professional development program for current Ferrellgas employees in all roles throughout the company.
    • Ferrellgas partnered with Operation BBQ to provide relief to storm impacted areas in southern United States.
    • Ferrellgas joins newly formed The World LPG Association Youth Council Steering Committee.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2021.

"At Ferrellgas, we continue to focus on the disciplined execution of our operating strategy and delivering a memorable customer experience. By investing in our employees and technology we continue to place customer service at the center of our growth strategy,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are excited for the recent graduates of our unique Management Development Program, who are now joining our high-performing field operations across the company. These new leaders, like our tenured managers, are committed to creating value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The Company’s strong performance continues and strengthened during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to a $25.4 million increase in operating income. The Company sold 260.2 million propane gallons for the quarter, compared to 246.8 million in the same quarter last year. Sales volumes grew by 13.9 million gallons. Margin per gallon for the quarter was $.064, or 7% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product positioning, sound supply chain logistics, and a growing customer base. The National Accounts channel performed 10.8% higher in volume than the prior year quarter. Also contributing to a strong gallon performance are right-timed deliveries that shifted gallons into this quarter, additional marketing on key consumer platforms, improved use of marketing analytics, and weather that was 8% colder than the prior-year quarter. Blue Rhino tank exchange sales continued to grow due to further market share penetration, national marketing strategies, and continued growth in backyard and outdoor appliance usage.

Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in gross margin of $30.2 million, or 13% higher than prior year. Highlighting the Company’s delivery efficiency strategies, in response to increased volumes, operating expenses increased a nominal 2.5% while decreasing 2.7% per unit. The Company demonstrated continued operational excellence on its strategic initiative of delivering gallons more efficiently, which led to a significant containment of operating expenses during the quarter. Decreased labor expense, less miles driven to deliver more volume, and better utilization of our fleet resulted in less fuel consumed and fewer repairs and maintenance.

The third quarter continues to demonstrate Ferrellgas’ strength as a high-performing, customer-centric, technology enabled, logistics company. As the Company continues to transform, an emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continue to increase efficiency and profitability. Strong execution by high-performing managers and an agile workforce of essential workers is driving morale and high performance throughout the Company, both in the field and in corporate locations.  

For this quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $66.8 million, or $15.25 per common unit, compared to the prior year quarter of a net loss of $15.4 million, or $3.14 per common unit. The current quarter loss is primarily attributable to the $109.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred through our successful restructuring transactions, as compared to $37.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $26.9 million, or 29.0%, to $119.2 million in the current quarter compared to $92.4 million in the prior year quarter.

“Our performance is made possible through our focus on customer service and being a trusted partner for warmth, support of agriculture, autogas, and other critical needs,” Ferrell added. “Performance is further strengthen by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas and their unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, and communities. Our people continue to generate strong results, while spending less on controllable costs. We are also investing in our customers, employees, and cutting edge technology. I could not be more proud of our people and the continued transformation of the company.”

As previously announced, on January 11, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. commenced the Chapter 11 Cases by filing voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court. On March 5, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the restructuring plan. On March 30, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. emerged from bankruptcy. The Company also completed its financial restructuring greatly improving the health of its balance sheet and paving the way for future prosperity.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com 

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

             
ASSETS      April 30, 2021   July 31, 2020
             
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,500 and $95,759 of restricted cash at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively)   $ 222,849     $ 333,761  
             
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020)     170,516       101,438  
Inventories     69,742       72,664  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     73,984       35,944  
Total Current Assets     537,091       543,807  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     582,838       591,042  
Goodwill, net     246,946       247,195  
Intangible assets, net     97,560       104,049  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     93,341       107,349  
Other assets, net     86,914       74,748  
Total Assets   $ 1,644,690     $ 1,668,190  
             
             
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY            
             
Current Liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 54,320     $ 33,944  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,565       859,095  
Current operating lease liabilities     26,669       29,345  
Other current liabilities     178,514       167,466  
Total Current Liabilities     261,068       1,089,850  
             
Long-term debt     1,443,095       1,646,396  
Operating lease liabilities     78,498       89,022  
Other liabilities     51,427       51,190  
             
Contingencies and commitments            
             
Mezzanine Equity:            
Senior preferred units (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)     651,854        
             
Equity:            
Common unitholders            
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)     (1,181,241 )     (1,126,452 )
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)     388,147        
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)     (71,840 )     (71,287 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     31,845       (2,303 )
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Equity     (833,089 )     (1,200,042 )
Noncontrolling interest     (8,163 )     (8,226 )
Total Equity     (841,252 )     (1,208,268 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine and Equity   $ 1,644,690     $ 1,668,190  


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

                                     
    Three months ended   Nine months ended   Twelve months ended
    April 30   April 30   April 30
     2021    2020    2021    2020    2021    2020
Revenues:                                    
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 542,036     $ 391,745     $ 1,351,519     $ 1,150,377     $ 1,616,933     $ 1,414,601  
Other     22,694       20,385       67,665       65,800       83,900       80,657  
Total revenues     564,730       412,130       1,419,184       1,216,177       1,700,833       1,495,258  
                                     
Cost of sales:                                    
Propane and other gas liquids sales     298,386       176,265       706,790       548,136       831,707       684,596  
Other     2,985       2,740       10,156       9,774       13,385       12,391  
                                     
Gross profit     263,359       233,125       702,238       658,267       855,741       798,271  
                                     
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     124,624       121,558       348,898       364,334       477,619       481,661  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,281       20,366       63,920       59,380       85,021       79,012  
General and administrative expense     15,205       12,560       48,760       36,447       58,065       54,404  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     6,770       8,075       20,462       24,724       28,755       33,200  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     811       757       2,281       2,182       2,970       3,187  
Loss on asset sales and disposals     1,345       1,859       2,238       6,242       3,920       8,807  
                                     
Operating income     93,323       67,950       215,679       164,958       199,391       138,000  
                                     
Interest expense     (42,189 )     (45,703 )     (149,010 )     (138,948 )     (203,024 )     (183,636 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (109,922 )     (37,399 )     (109,922 )     (37,399 )     (109,922 )     (37,399 )
Other income (expense), net     553       (158 )     4,169       (214 )     3,923       (201 )
Reorganization items, net     (9,007 )           (10,207 )           (10,207 )      
                                     
Loss before income tax expense     (67,242 )     (15,310 )     (49,291 )     (11,603 )     (119,839 )     (83,236 )
                                     
Income tax expense     193       161       606       794       663       833  
                                     
Net loss     (67,435 )     (15,471 )     (49,897 )     (12,397 )     (120,502 )     (84,069 )
                                     
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)     (641 )     (78 )     (308 )     133       (944 )     (502 )
                                     
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.     (66,794 )     (15,393 )     (49,589 )     (12,530 )     (119,558 )     (83,567 )
                                     
Distribution to preferred unitholders     8,011             8,011             8,011        
                                     
Less: General partner's interest in net loss     (748 )     (154 )     (576 )     (125 )     (1,276 )     (835 )
                                     
Class A unitholders' interest in net loss   $ (74,057 )   $ (15,239 )   $ (57,024 )   $ (12,405 )   $ (126,293 )   $ (82,732 )
                                     
Loss Per Class A Unit                                    
Basic and diluted net loss per common unit   $ (15 )   $ (3 )   $ (12 )   $ (3 )   $ (26 )   $ (17 )
                                     
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic     4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858  
                                                 

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                                     
    Three months ended   Nine months ended   Twelve months ended
    April 30   April 30   April 30
     2021    2020    2021    2020    2021    2020
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ (66,794 )   $ (15,393 )   $ (49,589 )   $ (12,530 )   $ (119,558 )   $ (83,567 )
Income tax expense     193       161       606       794       663       833  
Interest expense     42,189       45,703       149,010       138,948       203,024       183,636  
Depreciation and amortization expense     21,281       20,366       63,920       59,380       85,021       79,012  
EBITDA     (3,131 )     50,837       163,947       186,592       169,150       179,914  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     811       757       2,281       2,182       2,970       3,187  
Loss on asset sales and disposal     1,345       1,859       2,238       6,242       3,920       8,807  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     109,922       37,399       109,922       37,399       109,922       37,399  
Other income (expense), net     (553 )     158       (4,169 )     214       (3,923 )     201  
Reorganization items, net     9,007             10,207             10,207        
Severance expense includes $0, $927 and $1,667 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021. Also includes $0, $834 and $834 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021.                 1,761             2,501        
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     2,436       1,325       8,572       5,887       9,993       13,608  
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses                 (500 )           16,825        
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other           80             134       27       134  
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)     (641 )     (78 )     (308 )     133       (944 )     (502 )
Adjusted EBITDA (b)     119,196       92,337       293,951       238,783       320,648       242,748  
Net cash interest expense (c)     (37,757 )     (43,442 )     (137,716 )     (129,341 )     (190,621 )     (170,806 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)     (4,058 )     (6,803 )     (14,517 )     (18,700 )     (19,057 )     (20,436 )
Cash paid for income taxes     (133 )     (49 )     (438 )     (50 )     (677 )     (170 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     1,270       851       3,707       2,510       5,194       4,343  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)     78,518       42,894       144,987       93,202       115,487       55,679  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders     8,011             8,011             8,011        
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     1,571       (858 )     2,900       (1,864 )     6,038       1,113  
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders (f)     68,936       42,036       134,076       91,338       109,449       54,566  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to Class A and B unitholders                                    
Distributable cash flow excess   $ 68,936     $ 42,036     $ 134,076     $ 91,338     $ 109,449     $ 54,566  
                                     
Propane gallons sales                                    
Retail - Sales to End Users     200,028       186,175       536,124       552,340       621,801       651,454  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     60,128       60,660       176,970       179,695       232,804       233,005  
Total propane gallons sales     260,156       246,835       713,094       732,035       854,605       884,459  

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, reorganization items, net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income (expense), net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results Financial Highlights Gross Profit increased by $30.2 million, or almost 13%, compared to the prior year period as a result of a $.06 increase in gross margin per gallon and 13.3 million higher gallon volumes.Operating Income for the quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board