BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced that on June 1, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 21 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 47,963 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).



The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019.