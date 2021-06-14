Annual General Meeting in Lauritz.com Group A/S

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Company registration no. 37627542

(the “Company”)

Friday 25 June 2021, 11.00 CEST at Dynamovej 11 C, 2860 Søborg.

AGENDA:

1. Election of chairman of the meeting



2. The Board of Directors report on the activities of the Company



3. Presentation of the annual report for approval



4. Proposal for distribution of profits or cover of loss pursuant to the approved annual report

The Board of Directors propose that no dividend is paid.

5. Election of chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Bengt Olof Tony Sundström as chairman.



6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Pursuant to Section 16(2) of the Company's Articles of Association, the directors are elected for one year at a time.

The Board of Directors consists of: Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Claus Due Pedersen and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard.

Based on the recommendation from the nomination committee the Board of Directors proposes re-election of Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Claus Due Pedersen and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard.

Information on the additional managerial posts of the candidates nominated for re-election can be found on the Company's investor relations site under "Board of Directors".

7. Election of auditor

Pursuant to Section 20(2) of the Company's Articles of Association, the auditor is elected for one year at a time.

The Board of Directors propose election of Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (Company registration no. 32 89 54 68).

Approval requirements and share capital

Approval, adoption and election as proposed in item 1 and 3-7 on the agenda takes place by simple majority.

The share capital of the Company is DKK 4,079,254.20 divided into shares of DKK 0.10. At the general meeting each share of nominally DKK 0.10 will carry one vote.

Registration date, participation and right to vote

Shareholders, who on the registration date own shares in the Company, or from whom the Company on the registration date has received a request for entry in the shareholders' register, have the right to participate in and vote at the general meeting.

The registration date is Friday 18 June 2021, cf. Section 11(1) of the Company's Articles of Association.