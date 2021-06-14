 
Green Plains to Participate in the 7th Annual ROTH Virtual London Conference

OMAHA, Neb., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will be participating in meetings with institutional investors at the 7th Annual ROTH London Virtual Conference on Tuesday June 22 and Wednesday June 23, 2021.

Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT) on June 22, 2021.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.844.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com 
Media: Devin Mogler | VP Government Affairs | 202.389.2670 | devin.mogler@gpreinc.com 





