Intertape Polymer Group Successfully Completes Refinancing of $600 Million Credit Facility

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced a new five-year $600 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) pursuant to an amendment to its existing credit agreement with a syndicated lending group led by Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Capital One, National Association, as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. The Credit Facility amends and extends the Company’s previous $600 million credit facility that was due to mature in June 2023. All dollar amounts are denominated in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.



“IPG is a structurally different business today than it was five years ago,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “An important, but often overlooked, aspect of our fundamentals is the conservative capital structure that we have established which served us extremely well through the uncertainty of 2020. This new credit agreement further solidifies our strategy with a flexible framework at attractive terms to support our expansion and growth plans in 2021 and beyond.”