Intertape Polymer Group Successfully Completes Refinancing of $600 Million Credit Facility
MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced a new five-year $600 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) pursuant to an amendment to its existing credit agreement with a
syndicated lending group led by Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and
Capital One, National Association, as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. The Credit Facility amends and extends the Company’s previous $600 million credit facility that was due to mature
in June 2023. All dollar amounts are denominated in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
“IPG is a structurally different business today than it was five years ago,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “An important, but often overlooked, aspect of our fundamentals is the conservative capital structure that we have established which served us extremely well through the uncertainty of 2020. This new credit agreement further solidifies our strategy with a flexible framework at attractive terms to support our expansion and growth plans in 2021 and beyond.”
The Credit Facility consists of a $600 million revolving credit facility and includes an incremental accordion feature of $300 million, which will enable the Company to increase the limit of this facility (subject to the credit agreement's terms and lender approval) to $900 million if needed. The Credit Facility matures on June 12, 2026 and bears an interest rate that is based, at the Company’s option, on the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (or a successor rate), the Federal Funds Rate, or Bank of America’s prime rate, plus a spread. The Credit Facility provides a more favorable covenant structure and increased flexibility to the Company as compared to the previous credit facility. The Credit Facility is expected to finance capital expenditures, business acquisitions, working capital, share repurchases, and other general corporate activities.
About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.
