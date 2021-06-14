 
checkAd

Intertape Polymer Group Successfully Completes Refinancing of $600 Million Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 22:55  |  35   |   |   

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced a new five-year $600 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) pursuant to an amendment to its existing credit agreement with a syndicated lending group led by Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Capital One, National Association, as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. The Credit Facility amends and extends the Company’s previous $600 million credit facility that was due to mature in June 2023. All dollar amounts are denominated in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

“IPG is a structurally different business today than it was five years ago,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “An important, but often overlooked, aspect of our fundamentals is the conservative capital structure that we have established which served us extremely well through the uncertainty of 2020. This new credit agreement further solidifies our strategy with a flexible framework at attractive terms to support our expansion and growth plans in 2021 and beyond.”

The Credit Facility consists of a $600 million revolving credit facility and includes an incremental accordion feature of $300 million, which will enable the Company to increase the limit of this facility (subject to the credit agreement's terms and lender approval) to $900 million if needed. The Credit Facility matures on June 12, 2026 and bears an interest rate that is based, at the Company’s option, on the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (or a successor rate), the Federal Funds Rate, or Bank of America’s prime rate, plus a spread. The Credit Facility provides a more favorable covenant structure and increased flexibility to the Company as compared to the previous credit facility. The Credit Facility is expected to finance capital expenditures, business acquisitions, working capital, share repurchases, and other general corporate activities.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intertape Polymer Group Successfully Completes Refinancing of $600 Million Credit Facility MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced a new five-year $600 million credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) pursuant to an amendment to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board