Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company” or “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to seven new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 57,310 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Of these stock option grants, 36,310 stock option grants have an exercise price of $14.34 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on April 23, 2021 (date of grant for such stock options) and 21,000 stock option grants have an exercise price of $14.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on May 10, 2021 (date of grant for such stock options). All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares of Common Stock in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were or will be granted as an inducement material to each of the employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.