Greenbrook TMS Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy in the United States, announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Greenbrook dated May 7, 2021 (the “Circular”).
The total number of common shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 8,276,984, representing approximately 60.26% of Greenbrook’s outstanding common shares entitled to be voted.
Election of Directors
All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of Greenbrook prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Brian P. Burke
|
8,168,642
|
99.93%
|
5,954
|
0.07%
|
Colleen Campbell
|
8,174,571
|
100.00%
|
25
|
0.00%
|
Sasha Cucuz
|
8,174,571
|
100.00%
|
25
|
0.00%
|
Adrienne Graves, Ph.D.
|
8,168,771
|
99.93%
|
5,825
|
0.07%
|
Bill Leonard
|
8,174,571
|
100.00%
|
25
|
0.00%
|
Adele C. Oliva
|
