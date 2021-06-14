Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting for Proposed Business Combination with FREYR

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa Energy”) (NYSE: ALUS) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 of FREYR Battery (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which has been amended by a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Alussa Energy’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Alussa Energy shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider matters related to the previously announced proposed business combination with FREYR AS (“FREYR”). Additionally, Alussa Energy today announced that it has set a meeting date of June 30, 2021 for the Special Meeting and a record date of April 30, 2021 (the “Record Date”), as disclosed in the Registration Statement.

“We are excited to deliver our transaction to the final stages of the business combination process. Approval from Alussa Energy’s shareholders will enable FREYR to deliver on its ambition of providing some of the world’s cleanest and most cost-effective batteries as a New York Stock Exchange-listed company,” said Daniel Barcelo, CEO, President and Director of Alussa Energy. “The Alussa Energy team remained true to its mission to facilitate the accelerating energy transition movement by partnering with FREYR to build a company focused on sustainability and decarbonization of transportation and energy systems around the globe. We thank our shareholders, investors in the private investment in public equity offering and other stakeholders for their strong commitment and support throughout our entire transaction process.”

Tom Einar Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of FREYR, added, “The capital to be delivered in the business combination with Alussa Energy will catalyze FREYR’s plan to deliver 43 GWh of next-generation battery cell manufacturing capacity in Norway by 2025 and galvanize the rapidly developing battery ecosystem throughout the Nordic region. Since announcing the proposed business combination in January 2021, the interest for our planned clean, low-cost battery cells continues to accelerate. In the future, we look forward to announcing collaborations with offtake customers across transportation and energy storage market segments, global supply chain partners and other entities dedicated to providing battery electrification solutions at scale. FREYR is uniquely positioned to combine next-generation battery technology with a localized supply chain that leverages Norway’s distinctive advantages to realize our ambition to produce some of the world’s cleanest and most cost-effective batteries.”