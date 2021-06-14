 
checkAd

Douglas Dynamics Finalizes New Term Loan A and Revolving Credit Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it has refinanced its existing $375 million in senior secured credit facilities with a new $225 million Term Loan A facility and $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due June 2026.

“We believe this refinancing transaction provides us with the right capital structure to successfully execute our future growth strategies for the foreseeable future. The new facilities reduce our overall debt profile, reinforce our robust financial position, and ensure we have the flexibility to invest in the business, and still pursue external growth opportunities in the years ahead,” explained Sarah Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.

The proceeds from the borrowings under the new Term Loan A facility and senior secured revolving credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying the entirety of the borrowings under the company’s prior $275 million Term Loan B facility due 2026 and its prior $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The new credit agreement provides for a Term Loan A facility in the amount of $225 million and a senior secured revolving credit facility in the amount of $100 million. The company may also request increases to the revolving commitments and/or incremental term loans in an aggregate amount not in excess of $175 million. The Term Loan A facility will bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin ranging from 1.375% to 2.00%, depending on the company’s leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement.

The new credit agreement includes customary representations, warranties and negative and affirmative covenants, as well as customary events of default and certain cross default provisions that could result in acceleration of the credit agreement that are similar to the related provisions in the company’s prior Term Loan B and revolving credit facilities. In addition, the credit agreement requires the company to have a leverage ratio of not more than 3.50 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter commencing with fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021 and to have a consolidated interest coverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, of not less than 3.00 to 1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter commencing with fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021. The agreement also includes a clause allowing the Company to increase its leverage ratio from 3.50 to 1.00 to 4.00 to 1.00 for four quarters in the event the Company completes an acquisition that is valued at or above $75 million.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Douglas Dynamics Finalizes New Term Loan A and Revolving Credit Facilities MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that it has refinanced its existing $375 million in senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board