Apria Completes Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Apria did not offer any shares of its common stock and did not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) (Nasdaq: APR) announced today the completion of a secondary offering of 5,175,000 shares of Apria common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone at a price to the public of $27.00 per share, including 675,000 shares sold in connection with the full exercise of the option to purchase additional shares granted to the underwriters, resulting in gross proceeds of over $139.7 million.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, TD Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Penserra Securities LLC and Stern acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, by telephone at 1-212-902-1171, by facsimile at 1-212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.