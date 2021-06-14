Landos Biopharma to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos, will present at the upcoming Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Landos website.