 
checkAd

Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell’s Inadequate Revised Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 23:25  |  16   |   |   

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which is the largest independent shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) (“MDC” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement regarding the Company’s prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”). After reviewing the revised offer issued by Stagwell on June 14, 2021, Indaba plans to VOTE AGAINST the combination.

Derek Schrier, Managing Partner of Indaba, commented:

“Indaba believes that Stagwell’s revised offer – which follows its purported best-and-final offer last week – is inadequate. In our view, this highly-caveated revised offer fails to provide MDC’s shareholders with fair consideration. It appears the market shares our view based on the fact that MDC’s share price moved no more than the NASDAQ today.

Although Stagwell contends that it has consulted with major shareholders regarding its new offer, we have not heard from Mr. Penn, his representatives or MDC’s Special Committee for more than three weeks. We consider Stagwell’s apparent disregard for our feedback and views to be a major red flag in the area of corporate governance. After all, Indaba is MDC’s largest independent shareholder and a long-term investor.

It is important to underscore that the unsolicited feedback we have received from our fellow shareholders paints a different picture than the one Stagwell shared today. Large shareholders seem to share our concerns regarding the conflicts and fire sale terms hanging over this deal. It is not lost on them that Mr. Penn stands to benefit greatly from a transaction that deprives shareholders of fair value.

We believe many shareholders support the proposed combination. With this context in mind, we contend that even supportive shareholders want to be fairly compensated beyond the 30% share consideration proposed today. If Stagwell wants to come to the table and have a good faith discussion with us, we would be willing to work towards a mutually-agreeable resolution and consider signing a voting agreement. But we will not vote to support a transaction that includes unreasonable and unfair terms.”

***

About Indaba Capital

Indaba was founded in 2010 to invest in corporate equity and debt. Based in San Francisco, Indaba currently has more than $1.5 billion in assets under management. Learn more at www.indabacapital.com.

MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell’s Inadequate Revised Offer Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which is the largest independent shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) (“MDC” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement regarding the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Introducing Beats Studio Buds: Booming Sound in a Tiny Package
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Stagwell Media LP Makes Firm, Improved Offer for Combining its Growing Digital Businesses With MDC Partners (MDCA), After Feedback From Shareholders
08.06.21
Indaba Capital Issues Letter to Mark Penn, Managing Partner of Stagwell and Chairman and CEO of MDC
07.06.21
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
27.05.21
Mark Penn Comments On the Pending Stagwell and MDCA Combination