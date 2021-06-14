 
BBX Capital Announces Confirmation of IT’SUGAR’s Plan of Reorganization

14.06.2021, 23:23  |  23   |   |   

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that, on June 11, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (the “Bankruptcy Court”) announced its intention to enter an order (the “Confirmation Order”) confirming the plan of reorganization filed by IT’SUGAR LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, “IT’SUGAR”) as modified by the Confirmation Order (the “Plan”). As previously announced, on September 22, 2020, IT’SUGAR filed petitions for voluntary relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the Bankruptcy Court.

IT’SUGAR expects that the Confirmation Order will be entered this week. The effective date of the Plan will occur as soon as all conditions precedent to the Plan have been satisfied (the “Effective Date”). IT’SUGAR believes that the Effective Date will occur within thirty days of Plan confirmation. It is also possible that technical amendments could be made to the Plan prior to the Effective Date. On the Effective Date, the equity interests in IT’SUGAR will revest in BBX Capital, and as a result of the Plan confirmation, BBX Capital will be deemed to have reacquired control of IT’SUGAR and again consolidate the results of IT’SUGAR into its financial statements.

The Plan contemplates the following treatment of claims against and interests in IT’SUGAR:

  • the Company’s subsidiary, which holds an Allowed Prepetition Line of Credit Secured Claim, will be repaid in full through the Exit Facility (as more particularly described below);
  • the Allowed Prepetition Equipment Loan Secured Claim held by the Company’s subsidiary will be assumed, ratified, and reinstated on the Effective Date;
  • except to the extent such holders agree otherwise, each holder of an Allowed Construction / Mechanic’s Lien Claim will receive payment in full in cash on the Effective Date or as soon as practicable thereafter;
  • each holder of an Allowed General Unsecured Claim will receive, in full satisfaction of such claims, a one-time lump sum distribution equal to 15% of its Allowed General Unsecured Claim on the Effective date or as soon as practicable thereafter;
  • holders of Subordinated Claims will not receive any distribution in respect thereof; and
  • the Company and the other holder of an equity interest in IT’SUGAR will have such interests revested, and all organizational documents of IT’SUGAR will be assumed, ratified, and reinstated.

The Plan is expected to be funded by IT’SUGAR’s cash on-hand and a secured exit credit facility (the “Exit Facility”) advanced by a subsidiary of the Company of up to $13.0 million (less the amount of the subsidiary’s existing Prepetition Line of Credit and DIP Loan due from IT’SUGAR, which had an aggregate principal balance of $10.0 million), subject to certain customary terms and conditions.

