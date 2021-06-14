BBX Capital Announces Confirmation of IT’SUGAR’s Plan of Reorganization

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that, on June 11, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (the “Bankruptcy Court”) announced its intention to enter an order (the “Confirmation Order”) confirming the plan of reorganization filed by IT’SUGAR LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, “IT’SUGAR”) as modified by the Confirmation Order (the “Plan”). As previously announced, on September 22, 2020, IT’SUGAR filed petitions for voluntary relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the Bankruptcy Court.

IT’SUGAR expects that the Confirmation Order will be entered this week. The effective date of the Plan will occur as soon as all conditions precedent to the Plan have been satisfied (the “Effective Date”). IT’SUGAR believes that the Effective Date will occur within thirty days of Plan confirmation. It is also possible that technical amendments could be made to the Plan prior to the Effective Date. On the Effective Date, the equity interests in IT’SUGAR will revest in BBX Capital, and as a result of the Plan confirmation, BBX Capital will be deemed to have reacquired control of IT’SUGAR and again consolidate the results of IT’SUGAR into its financial statements.