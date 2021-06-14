 
1stdibs.com, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 6,612,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 862,500 shares from 1stDibs. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DIBS.” 

After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by 1stDibs, the net proceeds to 1stDibs were approximately $117.5 million.

BofA Securities and Barclays acted as joint lead book-running managers, Allen & Company LLC and Evercore ISI acted as joint bookrunner managers, and William Blair, Raymond James and JMP Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or from Barclays Capital Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Contacts:

For investors:

investors@1stdibs.com

For media:

Jennifer Miller

jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com





