Ainos Named Exclusive Sales Partner for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit in Taiwan

On June 7 th , the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration ("TFDA") granted emergency use authorization to TCNT for the Ainos Covid-19 Test Kit that will be sold and marketed under the "Ainos" brand in the Republic of China ('Taiwan'). Once TCNT secures regulatory authorizations from foreign regulatory agencies, Ainos expects to partner with regional distributors to promote sales in other strategic markets. TCNT intends to submit an application for authorization or approval of the test kit product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the future.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'Company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), entered into an exclusive agreement to serve as the master sales and marketing agent for the Ainos SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit ("Covid-19 Test Kit") for Taiwan Carbon Nano Corporation ('TCNT').

The Covid-19 Test Kit uses an antigen rapid test technology jointly developed by Taiwan's National Health Research Institutes ("NHRI"), National Defense Medical Center ("NDMC"), and TCNT.

"This is Taiwan's first Covid-19 antigen test co-developed by its national defense, health research institution and a biotech company. The biggest difference from the other products in Taiwan market is that the Ainos SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit has a smartphone-based tracking function, which can be accessed through a QR code. The QR Code scans the test kit and stores each test kit's unique ID. Each user will be able store the results directly to the individual's mobile phone without effort," the NHRI said in a press release.

The Covid-19 Test Kit is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from samples of both nasopharyngeal ("NPS") and nasal swab ("NS") specimens. Test results are available within 15 minutes and are reported to have high sensitivity and specificity.

"We are extremely honored to help Taiwan combat Covid-19 with our novel product, especially in light of the recent increase in reported cases," said the Company's Chairman & CEO, Chun-Hsien Tsai. "We are pleased to introduce a supplementary monitoring technology that can be used as a scalable, fast, frequent and inexpensive test to reduce community transmission of this highly contagious disease. With the user's consent, our product allows public health authorities to identify and locate the infected individuals," Mr. Tsai remarked.