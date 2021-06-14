 
Granite Joins National Hispanic Corporate Council

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premier resource for corporate America on maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity, has announced Granite as a new corporate member.

Granite joins a growing list of Fortune 1000 companies who turn to NHCC for insights into the latest corporate best practices to compete effectively in the ever-increasing Hispanic market. As a membership-based organization, NHCC provides its corporate members with resources to maximize market opportunity in the $2 trillion, 60 million persons U.S. Hispanic market.

"We are excited to join NHCC as a corporate member. This new partnership enhances our efforts to value and respect individual differences and to enrich the lives of our Hispanic/Latino employees and communities. It also strengthens Granite's dedication to a culture of inclusive diversity, which actively embraces the infinite range of an individual's unique characteristics, experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives," says Jorge Quezada, vice president of Inclusive Diversity.

"On behalf of the NHCC board of directors and its corporate members, I am delighted to welcome Granite to NHCC. As a corporate member-focused organization, we look forward to enhancing its Hispanic market opportunity by leveraging our national network of corporate leaders and member resources," said Brian Hall, NHCC Chair & Manager, Supplier Diversity & Brand Advocacy, Shell.

NHCC's Center of Expertise provides a five-pillar approach through talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic and D&I space. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers, and community relations.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NHCC

Founded in 1985 as a learning organization for corporate America by corporate America, The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance. We offer unique lens to the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer market with a population of 60 million and $2 trillion purchasing power. An affiliation with NHCC is designed to support your organization's talent, consumers, suppliers, community relations, and BRG strategies. As the leading resource for maximizing the U.S Hispanic market opportunity, NHCC convene leaders to Connect. Learn. Share. Network. around best practices and resources to address corporate priorities. To learn more about NHCC visit us at nhcchq.org. Follow us on Twitter @NHCCorg.

