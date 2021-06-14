 
checkAd

Culp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 23:29  |   |   |   

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 conference call on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 2, 2021. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The live webcast of Culp’s conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, June 17, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.



Culp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Culp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 conference call on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Introducing Beats Studio Buds: Booming Sound in a Tiny Package
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels