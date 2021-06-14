 
Avalon Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Avalon GloboCare Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AVCO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) and Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd is fair to Avalon shareholders. In connection with the transaction, Avalon will issue 81 million shares of its common stock to acquire SenlangBio.

Halper Sadeh encourages Avalon shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Avalon and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Avalon shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Avalon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Avalon shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Wertpapier


