GeoPark Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for the Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Be Held on July 15, 2021

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced the availability of proxy materials for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of the Company to be held on July 15, 2021. These materials have been mailed to shareholders of record as of May 25, 2021 and have also been furnished today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 6-K.

GeoPark encourages all shareholders to actively take steps to vote their shares. The Company recommends shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the AGM by one of the methods described in the proxy materials, including the possibility of voting by mailing, online or by phone.

Information on how to vote and other general proxy matters are available in the proxy statement mailed to shareholders on June 14, 2021, available on the Company's website and at www.sec.gov.

The Board set May 25, 2021 as the record date of the AGM and only shareholders of the Company on that date will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the AGM. Only shareholders and their legal proxyholders may attend the AGM.

The Company encourages shareholders to refer to the press release published on June 8, 2021, which provided details on recent changes to the Board including the nomination of Ms. Maria Fernanda Suarez as new independent director and the appointment of Ms. Sylvia Escovar Gomez as the new Board Chair, succeeding Mr. Gerald O’Shaughnessy, 72, who resigned from the Board on June 13, 2021 after 19 years of service.

The Board nominated the following directors for election at the upcoming AGM on July 15, 2021:

Sylvia Escovar Gomez, 60, Director since August 2020

 

 

(Independent)

Robert Bedingfield, 73, Director since March 2015

(Independent)

Constantin Papadimitriou, 60, Director since May 2018

 

 

(Independent)

Somit Varma, 60, Director since August 2020

(Independent)

Wertpapier


