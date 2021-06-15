GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

James Dobchuk appointed as the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE)

Formerly Executive Director at Cameco Inc. engaged in key US-based strategy, corporate development, project management, government and industry relations activities, very well positioned to support GLE in its next phase of commercialization

Current Chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute’s Nuclear Fuel Suppliers Committee, a Secretary of the Board of the Uranium Producers of America, and a member of the Executive Committee of Radiant Energy Fund, LLC

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX; OTCQX: SILXY) and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) are pleased to announce the appointment of James Dobchuk as President and Chief Commercial Officer of GLE, effective June 15, 2021.

James has over 20 years of experience in global uranium marketing and sales, including seven years as President of Cameco’s US subsidiary, Cameco Inc., leading the company’s international sales and marketing efforts. Most recently, James served as an Executive Director responsible for supporting Cameco’s US-focused commercial interests and directing its government affairs activities in Washington, DC. With his background and extensive experience in the global nuclear fuel markets, he is well placed to lead the all-important customer-facing element of GLE’s prospective commercialization phase.

“Following the successful completion of the GLE restructure in January 2021, Silex and Cameco have focused on recruiting an executive team to lead GLE through its commercialization phase,” said Craig Roy, Silex Chair and Chair of the GLE Governing Board. “We are delighted to have made the first of these appointments, with James Dobchuk being selected as GLE’s President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“James will lead GLE’s commercial and business development activities and will represent GLE with key government and industry stakeholders. This includes driving GLE’s commercial opportunities, including the Paducah project, and potentially positioning GLE as a provider of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for the emerging advanced reactor and small modular reactor markets,” Mr. Roy said.

“We are very pleased to have someone with James’ vast experience and expertise in the nuclear energy industry step into this important role,” said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel. “He will bring a strong commercial focus to GLE supported by his lengthy history in sales and marketing, business development, international commerce and government relations across this sector.