 
checkAd

GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 00:49  |  74   |   |   

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

  • James Dobchuk appointed as the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE)
  • Formerly Executive Director at Cameco Inc. engaged in key US-based strategy, corporate development, project management, government and industry relations activities, very well positioned to support GLE in its next phase of commercialization
  • Current Chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute’s Nuclear Fuel Suppliers Committee, a Secretary of the Board of the Uranium Producers of America, and a member of the Executive Committee of Radiant Energy Fund, LLC

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX; OTCQX: SILXY) and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) are pleased to announce the appointment of James Dobchuk as President and Chief Commercial Officer of GLE, effective June 15, 2021.

James has over 20 years of experience in global uranium marketing and sales, including seven years as President of Cameco’s US subsidiary, Cameco Inc., leading the company’s international sales and marketing efforts. Most recently, James served as an Executive Director responsible for supporting Cameco’s US-focused commercial interests and directing its government affairs activities in Washington, DC. With his background and extensive experience in the global nuclear fuel markets, he is well placed to lead the all-important customer-facing element of GLE’s prospective commercialization phase.

“Following the successful completion of the GLE restructure in January 2021, Silex and Cameco have focused on recruiting an executive team to lead GLE through its commercialization phase,” said Craig Roy, Silex Chair and Chair of the GLE Governing Board. “We are delighted to have made the first of these appointments, with James Dobchuk being selected as GLE’s President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“James will lead GLE’s commercial and business development activities and will represent GLE with key government and industry stakeholders. This includes driving GLE’s commercial opportunities, including the Paducah project, and potentially positioning GLE as a provider of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) for the emerging advanced reactor and small modular reactor markets,” Mr. Roy said.

“We are very pleased to have someone with James’ vast experience and expertise in the nuclear energy industry step into this important role,” said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel. “He will bring a strong commercial focus to GLE supported by his lengthy history in sales and marketing, business development, international commerce and government relations across this sector.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Highlights: James Dobchuk appointed as the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE)Formerly Executive Director at Cameco Inc. engaged in key US-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board