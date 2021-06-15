 
Orca Energy Group Inc. announces Normal Course Issuer Bid and Appointment of Officer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Corporation") announces its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid") for purchase of its Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and alternative trading systems in Canada.

Purchases made pursuant to the Bid will not exceed 500,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 2.74% of the total outstanding Class B Shares as at June 3, 2021. In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, purchases under the Bid will commence on June 21, 2021 and will continue until the earlier of the purchase of the maximum number of Class B Shares under the Bid and June 20, 2022.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation ("Research Capital") on behalf of the Corporation. Purchases will be made by Research Capital based on the parameters prescribed by the Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Orca has implemented the Bid as it is of the view that at times the trading price of the Class B Shares of the Corporation on the Exchange does not fully reflect the underlying value of the Corporation's business. Orca believes that its purchase of Class B Shares under the Bid is in the best interest of the Corporation and its shareholders.

Appointment of Officer

Orca would also like to announce that the Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Jay Lyons as the Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Lyons has been a member of Orca's Board of Directors since May 29, 2019 and has been acting as the Interim Chief Executive Officer since September 16, 2020.

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. More particularly, this news release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the Corporation's plans to purchase Class B Shares under the Bid; and Orca's belief that purchase of Class B Shares under the Bid is in the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

