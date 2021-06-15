Medallion Resources Announces the Passing of Director and Former CEO Don Lay

Rod McKeen, Chairman of the Board, said, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and friend Don Lay. Don was the strength and drive behind Medallion for many years, and laid the groundwork for the Company. He will be greatly missed.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”) , advises that Mr. Don Lay, Director, VP Corporate Development and Former CEO of the Company, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Mr. Lay was a strong voice in the industry and CEO of Medallion from 2014 until May 2020.

The Board of Medallion would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Don’s family at this difficult time.

For more information please contact CEO Mark Saxon at msaxon@medallionresources.com.

